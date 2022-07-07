Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

We are looking for an Intermediate Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Technical Skills:

Programming Platform

• Java EE 7/8

• Require web services (Rest and SOAP)

• Springboot

• Knowledge in CI

• Docker

• Big project

Other Skills:

• Agile Methodology

• Good professional communication skills

• Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

• Committed and dedicated to achieving results

• Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

• Git

• Jenkins

• SonarQube

• Artifactory

• Docker swarms

• RabbitMQ

• Nginx

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

