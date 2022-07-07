Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

We are looking for an Intermediate Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Technical Skills:
Programming Platform
• Java EE 7/8
• Require web services (Rest and SOAP)
• Springboot
• Knowledge in CI
• Docker
• Big project
Other Skills:
• Agile Methodology
• Good professional communication skills
• Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
• Committed and dedicated to achieving results
• Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
• Git
• Jenkins
• SonarQube
• Artifactory
• Docker swarms
• RabbitMQ
• Nginx
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]