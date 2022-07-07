Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The role is for an experienced Java Developer that has worked with enterprise systems responsible for complex financial calculations and reporting. You will work alongside the Architect to design and develop the different system components and applications according to technical specification through the SDLC with necessary testing (Stress, Integration, and Unit) built into the process.

Experience and Qualifications

Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

Object orientated analysis, design, and pattern experience

Java 1.6

SQL

JSF1.2 / JavaScript

Java EE 5

WebSphere portal and application server v7

Subversion / Jenkins

Integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems

Desired Skills:

Java

JSP

Java Programming

SQL

RPG

As400

Java Development

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position