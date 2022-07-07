IT Administrator

IT Administrator (Financial Services Industry)

My client is looking for an experienced IT Administrator that has worked in the financial services industry (Finance / Investments). Suitable candidates must have at least 3 years’ experience & have worked with SQL, Azure, Mimecast, Veeam Backup and Recovery, FortiGate Firewall, Sage Pastel Windows 10/11, Windows Server 2019/2022 and financial services related software such as IRESS, eVestment, Morningstar & Fund Focus. Working experience with VC Systems in general and Sophos is required, with ability to setup DNS and familiarity with Disaster Recovery is advantageous. Relevant IT Diploma is a pre-requisite.

Desired Skills:

Desktop support

systems administration

Mimecast

SQL

Azure

Fortigate

DNS

Learn more/Apply for this position