IT Administrator at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking to employ a IT Administrator.
Requirements:
- Minimum 1-year experience.
- 3 -5 years in an IT Administrator role (advantageous).
- N+ and A+ (compulsory).
- Own Vehicle.
- Knowledge of Networks TCP/IP.
- Knowledge of CCTV.
- Knowledge of Hardware Maintenance.
- Advanced Computer Skills.
- Interpersonal Skills.
- Knowledge of Domains.
- Knowledge of UniFi.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Monitor and Maintain LAN, WAN & VPN.
- User Desktop Support.
- Maintain, Set-Up & Create Domain and 365 Profiles.
- Monitor and Maintain Software, Systems and Applications.
- IT Asset and Inventory Maintenance.
- Training
- RDP Support.
- Printer Support.
- Cabling & Cabinet Maintenance.
Attributes and Competencies:
- Take Initiative.
- Dependable and analytical.
- Planning.
- Ambitious.
- Stress Tolerance.
- Problem Solver.
- Organized.
- Team Player.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.