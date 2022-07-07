Java Developer

As a Java Developer in the Enterprise Systems team, you will build the new generation of enterprise-grade applications for the business that are mission-critical. You will be expected to manage Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Experience and Qualifications

Prefer Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma

5+ years solid development experience in Java/ JEE with a focus on enterprise systems

2+ years work experience with the Spring Framework

Angular experience would be an advantage

Git, Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools experience an advantage

Proficiency in Linux

AWS experience is a bonus

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Programming

Devops

AWS

Spring Framework

git

J2EE

Linux

angular

Gradle

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

