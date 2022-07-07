As a Java Developer in the Enterprise Systems team, you will build the new generation of enterprise-grade applications for the business that are mission-critical. You will be expected to manage Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Experience and Qualifications
- Prefer Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma
- 5+ years solid development experience in Java/ JEE with a focus on enterprise systems
- 2+ years work experience with the Spring Framework
- Angular experience would be an advantage
- Git, Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools experience an advantage
- Proficiency in Linux
- AWS experience is a bonus
