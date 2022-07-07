Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team of developers.
The position will give the successful candidate an opportunity to apply his or her technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to a create service-based environment; and reducing current platform dependencies.
12-month fixed term contract
Required Skills:
- HTML / JavaScript / CSS.
- JMS and Messaging technologies.
- XML and Related technologies.
- BPEL.
- Web services
- Websphere Process Server.
- Websphere Integration Developer (IID).
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.
- Working knowledge of development design patterns.
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge.
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.
- MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs).
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SpringBoot
- Angular
- Docker
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years