Java Developer

Jul 7, 2022

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team of developers.

The position will give the successful candidate an opportunity to apply his or her technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to a create service-based environment; and reducing current platform dependencies.

12-month fixed term contract

Required Skills:

  • HTML / JavaScript / CSS.
  • JMS and Messaging technologies.
  • XML and Related technologies.
  • BPEL.
  • Web services
  • Websphere Process Server.
  • Websphere Integration Developer (IID).
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.
  • Working knowledge of development design patterns.
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge.
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.
  • MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs).
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito.

Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • SpringBoot
  • Angular
  • Docker

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position