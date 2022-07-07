Java Developer

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team of developers.

The position will give the successful candidate an opportunity to apply his or her technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to a create service-based environment; and reducing current platform dependencies.

12-month fixed term contract

Required Skills:

HTML / JavaScript / CSS.

JMS and Messaging technologies.

XML and Related technologies.

BPEL.

Web services

Websphere Process Server.

Websphere Integration Developer (IID).

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.

Working knowledge of development design patterns.

Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge.

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.

MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs).

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito.

Desired Skills:

Java

SpringBoot

Angular

Docker

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

