Java Developer at Reverside

Looking to hire a intermediate to senior Java developer with the following techstack:
- Java SE
- Spring Boot
- Microservices
- Cloud – AWS
- Containerization (Docker, Kubernetes)
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
