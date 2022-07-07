Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 7, 2022

Education: Bachelor’s degree in IT or similar relevant qualification
Reports to: Software Factory Manager
Location: Centurion / Hybrid
Experience: Minimum 5 years of work-related experience and skills
Development: Experience in the financial sector (Payment Systems)

General Purpose of the Position: Perform high complexity (i.e. system-level applications) analysis, design, development and unit testing of software applications from user requirements and documents and to resolve defects encountered during various testing cycles. Build high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications & build capability in others to do the same. This includes but is not limited to applying critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End and Integration) with high quality solutions & leading all phases of the development lifecycle to deliver.

Skills / Experience:

  • Applications Servers / Environments: Jboss EAP / Wildfly
  • Application Development platforms: Java, J2EE, JEE
  • Application development frameworks/Libraries: Java, EJB, JPA, Hibernate, JMS, JTA, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, JSP, Servlet, JSF Primefaces, Ajax, XML, Junit
  • Security frameworks: JAAS, LDAP
  • Reporting server: Tibco Jasper
  • Tools/Libraries: Git, Maven, Bamboo, Nexus, Jira, Slack, Stash, Eclipse/IntelliJ.
  • Databases: Oracle
  • Middleware Architecture & Systems Integration (SOA): SOAP, REST, SWIFT, FIX, SWIFT MX, MQ, IBM MQ, ActiveMQ, Apache Camel.
  • Operating systems: Linux, Windows
  • Development methodologies: Agile

Key Objectives:

  • Design, code, test, debug, and implement applications
  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End, and Integration) with high-quality solutions
  • Contribute to and in some cases lead all phases of the development lifecycle including e.g. design process
  • Develop high-quality software / application design and architecture in a test-driven & domain driven / cross domain environment
  • Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
  • Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience
  • Accurately estimate the amount of time needed to implement a technical project;
  • Be responsible for the technical quality of the code in the domain;
  • Design solutions with regards to classes, database design, and infrastructure design;
  • Develop features across multiple subsystems within our domain, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and deployment;
  • Assisting analysts with requirement definitions, user stories, system design and specification preparation;
  • Prepare detailed workflow charts and diagrams that describe input, output, and logical operation and convert them into high-quality computer programs using specialised technology;
  • Review existing implementations and models, identify potential bugs or deficiencies and look for possible improvements;
  • Consult with engineering staff to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.
  • Attend project and agile team meetings.
  • Must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.
  • May need to visit client locations.
  • Should stay current with industry developments.
  • Participate in design discussion, design reviews, code reviews, and implementation.
  • After hours support may be required
  • Strictly adhere to quality assurance procedures.
  • Identify and communicate all areas that might be affected by a specific code change.
  • Proven track record of delivering well-crafted solutions and systems (exposure to mission-critical systems within the financial space is beneficial);
  • Solid understanding of Software Engineering fundamentals;

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • J2EE
  • Financial Systems
  • JEE
  • Agile
  • Payment Systems
  • RTGS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Specialisation in major financial system infrastructure development – key player in the Central Banking space internationally from Finland to South Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid

