Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jul 7, 2022

As a Java Developer in the Enterprise Systems team, you will build the new generation of enterprise-grade applications for the business that are mission-critical. You will be expected to manage Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Experience and Qualifications

  • Prefer Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma
  • 5+ years solid development experience in Java/ JEE with a focus on enterprise systems
  • 2+ years work experience with the Spring Framework
  • Angular experience would be an advantage
  • Git, Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools experience an advantage
  • Proficiency in Linux
  • AWS experience is a bonus

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java Programming
  • Devops
  • AWS
  • Spring Framework
  • git
  • J2EE
  • Linux
  • angular
  • Gradle
  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position