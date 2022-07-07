Junior Application Developer (3-Year Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

CODE, implement, test, maintain and document solutions within a DevOps environment as the next Junior Application Developer sought by a service provider of Quality Certification and Cold Chain Management. Some of your tasks will be to conduct Unit Testing & Integration Testing, address audit findings and ensure corrective action is taken while participating in secure code reviews and managing and maintaining Wiki. The ideal candidate requires a 3-year National Degree/Diploma in ICT, have 2+ years’ Development experience, be able to interpret business requirements and technical design and your tech tools should include SQL, C#, .Net Core, ReactJS/Blazor, jQuery, Node.js, COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF & OWASP. Please note this is a 3-year Fixed-Term Contract.

DUTIES:

Conduct Unit Testing & Integration Testing.

Address all assigned audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensure the acceptance criteria are met.

Participate in secure code reviews, and timeously address technical debt as assigned.

Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services).

Coordinate with line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (Senior Developers, Project Manager, Application Development Manager, Application Support, Test Manager, etc.).

Responsible for delivery within given ICT operational plans.

Provide information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards.

Conduct development.

Ensure to comply with the procedures and controls to manage Software Development.

Manage and maintain Wiki.

Cohesive relations with the Project team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year National Degree/Diploma in ICT.

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years’ Development experience.

Experience in at least some of the Development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

MS SQL, C# and .Net Core.

REST, JSON, SOAP, XML.

ReactJS/Blazer, jQuery, Node.js.

Agile experience.

Experience with Unit Testing.

Ability to interpret business requirements and implement technical design.

Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices.

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g., COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

Working knowledge of APIs, Microservices, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile devices.

Desirable –

Relevant Certifications in Software Development.

ITIL.

GraphQL.

Mobile Development experience (Android, Xamarin Forms).

Experience in Azure DevOps Services.

Microservices.

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio.

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong verbal and communication skills.

Ability to adapt to a fast-moving DevOps and keep pace with latest thinking and new development technologies.

Strong collaborative problem solving and analytical capability to manage numerous information sources.

Strong client-focus with the ability to meet the demands of internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong capacity for operating in a flexible, dynamic environment where creative and ‘out of the box’ thinking is required.

Ability to multitask.

Display an understanding of different functions within an organisation.

The ability to work in a team environment and independently.

Ensure professional and value adding service delivery and build and maintain sound customer relations.

