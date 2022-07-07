Junior IT Technician

Our client based in Sunningdale is seeking a Junior IT Technician to service their clients.

Responsibilities and Requirements:

Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices

Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications

Routine maintenance of hardware and networks

Prepare and present reports to update management on IT support operations

Attend to Helpdesk tickets

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

Liaising with 3rd Party Vendors

Managing and maintaining all IT Equipment

Purchasing of IT Equipment

Email configuration and management

Printer Support

Training staff on new systems

VPN Setups

Branch Visits and maintenance

Grade 12

A+ and N+ certificate

Neat and presentable

Good communication

Own reliable transport

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

IT Technician

A+

N+

Learn more/Apply for this position