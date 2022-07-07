Our client based in Sunningdale is seeking a Junior IT Technician to service their clients.
Responsibilities and Requirements:
- Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices
- Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications
- Routine maintenance of hardware and networks
- Prepare and present reports to update management on IT support operations
- Attend to Helpdesk tickets
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
- Liaising with 3rd Party Vendors
- Managing and maintaining all IT Equipment
- Purchasing of IT Equipment
- Email configuration and management
- Printer Support
- Training staff on new systems
- VPN Setups
- Branch Visits and maintenance
- Grade 12
- A+ and N+ certificate
- Neat and presentable
- Good communication
- Own reliable transport
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- IT Technician
- A+
- N+