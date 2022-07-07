Junior IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client based in Sunningdale is seeking a Junior IT Technician to service their clients.
Responsibilities and Requirements:

  • Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices

  • Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications

  • Routine maintenance of hardware and networks

  • Prepare and present reports to update management on IT support operations

  • Attend to Helpdesk tickets

  • Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

  • Liaising with 3rd Party Vendors

  • Managing and maintaining all IT Equipment

  • Purchasing of IT Equipment

  • Email configuration and management

  • Printer Support

  • Training staff on new systems

  • VPN Setups

  • Branch Visits and maintenance

  • Grade 12

  • A+ and N+ certificate

  • Neat and presentable

  • Good communication

  • Own reliable transport

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

