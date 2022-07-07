Junior Java Developer at Reverside

Responsibilities :
- Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language
- Produce source code by applying the technical standards and referencing systems exposed
- Consulting with the Business Analyst, Senior Java developer and Architect teams on technical issues encountered
- Document logic and comments inside code
- Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files
- Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found
- Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application
- Team collaboration with other Developers to instill an understanding and application of the coding standards
- Perform defect root cause analysis and conducting preliminary analysis
- Ensure quality system delivery
- Ensuring alignment to business requirements
Technical Skills, Knowledge and Work experience:
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3 years IT qualification
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in backend coding
- Experience in Back-end source code development
- Java
- Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)
- Hibernate
- Database knowledge and SQL skills, SAP HANA preferred
- Camunda or similar
- Maven/Gradle
- Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, technical change control
- Experience in open-source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology
- Knowledge in Microservices/API, Cloud Solutions and Experience in integrating public cloud into traditional hosting/delivery models with a specific focus on Azure
- Knowledge of DevOps Methodologies and Tools, Incorporating Security Requirements
- Experience in Health Insurance is preferred
- ITIL services framework
- Knowledgeable in Agile management tools, techniques, and systems
Education / Qualifications / Accreditations with Professional Body:
- Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)
- Matric with English and Mathematics
Advantageous:
- Deployment: Docker and Kubernetes
- Cloud Exposure: Azure
- Support Tools: Jira, Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, GitHub, Nexus, Harbor
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- java
- spring
- SQl
- SDLC
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]