Junior Java Developer at Reverside

Jul 7, 2022

Responsibilities :

  • Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language

  • Produce source code by applying the technical standards and referencing systems exposed

  • Consulting with the Business Analyst, Senior Java developer and Architect teams on technical issues encountered

  • Document logic and comments inside code

  • Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files

  • Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found

  • Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application

  • Team collaboration with other Developers to instill an understanding and application of the coding standards

  • Perform defect root cause analysis and conducting preliminary analysis

  • Ensure quality system delivery

  • Ensuring alignment to business requirements

Technical Skills, Knowledge and Work experience:

  • BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3 years IT qualification

  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in backend coding

  • Experience in Back-end source code development

  • Java

  • Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)

  • Hibernate

  • Database knowledge and SQL skills, SAP HANA preferred

  • Camunda or similar

  • Maven/Gradle

  • Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, technical change control

  • Experience in open-source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology

  • Knowledge in Microservices/API, Cloud Solutions and Experience in integrating public cloud into traditional hosting/delivery models with a specific focus on Azure

  • Knowledge of DevOps Methodologies and Tools, Incorporating Security Requirements

  • Experience in Health Insurance is preferred

  • ITIL services framework

  • Knowledgeable in Agile management tools, techniques, and systems

Education / Qualifications / Accreditations with Professional Body:

  • Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)

  • Matric with English and Mathematics

Advantageous:

  • Deployment: Docker and Kubernetes

  • Cloud Exposure: Azure

  • Support Tools: Jira, Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, GitHub, Nexus, Harbor

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • java
  • spring
  • SQl
  • SDLC

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position