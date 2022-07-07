Junior Support Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Level 2 IT support Technician required to work on multiple Client sites. Need to understand Routers very well.
Duties include installation and fault finding on:
- Routers – linking to systems/ computers
- CCTV
- Access control
- Biometrics
- Booms
- Electric Fences
- Gate motors
Desired Skills:
- Routers
- CCTV
- Access Control
- Biometrics
- Booms
- Electric Fences
- Gate motors
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Safety & Security
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Established company that provides Security and IT solutions to their Clients in Gauteng and KZN