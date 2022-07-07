Junior Support Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Level 2 IT support Technician required to work on multiple Client sites. Need to understand Routers very well.

Duties include installation and fault finding on:

Routers – linking to systems/ computers

CCTV

Access control

Biometrics

Booms

Electric Fences

Gate motors

Desired Skills:

Routers

CCTV

Access Control

Biometrics

Booms

Electric Fences

Gate motors

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Safety & Security

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Established company that provides Security and IT solutions to their Clients in Gauteng and KZN

