Junior Support Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Jul 7, 2022

Level 2 IT support Technician required to work on multiple Client sites. Need to understand Routers very well.

Duties include installation and fault finding on:

  • Routers – linking to systems/ computers
  • CCTV
  • Access control
  • Biometrics
  • Booms
  • Electric Fences
  • Gate motors

Desired Skills:

  • Routers
  • CCTV
  • Access Control
  • Biometrics
  • Booms
  • Electric Fences
  • Gate motors

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Safety & Security
  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Established company that provides Security and IT solutions to their Clients in Gauteng and KZN

