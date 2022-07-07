Junior System Engineer at Venn Cubed (Pty) Ltd

Your primary role will be to provide technical support to existing Venn Cubed clients as well as to the internal Venn Cubed team. This will involve designing, assessing, maintaining, and upgrading systems in terms of both hardware and software identifying potential problems, providing technical solutions to issues that arise, and brainstorming possible improvements that can be made to existing systems. You will get the opportunity to work with clients across multiple industries: Financial Services, Supply Chain, Transport, Manufacturing, Retail and Marketing.

Key Responsibilities:

Management of local IT infrastructure used on-premises. Including local network (Internet, phones, VPN), employee laptops, online services and software used within the company.

Management and maintenance of hardware and software of existing client solutions. Including patch maintenance, security updates and administration of Windows and Linux-based environments.

Providing technical support/assistance to existing clients when issues are escalated from local support

Upskilling colleagues on newly implemented solutions and technologies

Providing technical assistance to colleagues

Conceptualize, design, and implementation of technical solutions for client projects using existing and new technologies.

Typical technology Solutions include:

Database technologies (SQL Server, Cloudera, AWS Athena etc)

Automation Solutions

Small scale in-house software development

Cloud Solutions (Azure, AWS, Google Cloud)

IBM Planning Analytics suite Including TM1, PAW and PAfe

Key Competencies, Skills, and Attributes:

Interest in computers and emerging technologies

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate clearly with clients and team members

Skills with a relevant relational database technology e.g SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL etc

Basic ability to work with Linux bash.

Knowledge of one or more software development languages Python, Java, etc

Experience with cloud technologies such as Azure or Google Cloud will be an advantage.

Experience working with Rest API’s will be an advantage

Basic Understanding of computer hardware and networking

Understanding of analytics, data, databases, integration, and automation

Good Excel skills and understanding basic Excel functions

Resourcefulness – ability and desire to dig in to solve problems

Aptitude and willingness to learn and grow while having fun in a dynamic team

Able to have a laugh while being focused to work towards deadlines

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree Hons. in Information Systems, Engineering, Computer Science, or other relevant IT based qualification

Contact: Matthew Ruegg | System Engineer | Tel: [Phone Number Removed]; | [Email Address Removed] |

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

Python

Java

Excel Advanced

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Venn Cubed is and IBM business partner and a proudly South African company based in Cape Town and operates globally. We offer a combination of onsite, offsite, and offshore services for implementing BI (Business Intelligence), BA (Business Analytics) and FP&A (Financial Planning and Analytics) solutions to local and global clients.

Our core capability being the ability to understand the business challenges that companies are facing and to develop and implement highly specialised technology solutions, tailor-made to meet the diverse planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, costing and analytics requirements of organisations. We understand and leverage the important link between business, finance, and technology, and excel at creating innovative solutions that yield valuable insights about your businesses. We have successfully implemented solutions in the following industries: Financial Services, Insurance, Transport, Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, Marketing and Mining.

With our Sustainable Performance Management Solutions, we have been improving the way our clients do business for almost two decades.

Learn more/Apply for this position