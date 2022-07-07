Mobile Developer/Tech Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

LEAD a team responsible for both iOS & Android mobile applications of a global client of a cutting-edge FinTech company in Century City seeking your coding expertise to be its next Mobile Developer/Tech Lead. You will lead a team of 5 Devs and 3 QA Engineers. Your role will also entail assisting with architecture & design decisions for the mobile app (both iOS and Android), resolving defects, code reviews and assisting the customer team with the management of the application and responses to reviews and issues raised on the Google Play or Apple Marketplace. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent discipline, have 5 years’ experience as a Mobile Software Developer with exposure to both Android & iOS and have led and/or worked in teams of at least 5 Devs. Your tech tools should include Java/Kotlin, Swift, JSON based REST API, Git & exposure to front-end development and design patterns.

DUTIES:

KPAs –

Overall responsibility for the technical project delivery, including but not limited to quality, timeliness, security, documentation and process adherence.

Responsibility for the technical growth and support of the other technical team members, including Developers and Quality Assurance Engineers.

Responsibility to communicate effectively with the management team and to customers about the technical aspects of the project.

Specific responsibilities –

Assist with architecture and design decisions for the mobile app (both iOS and Android) and ensure that a robust development process is followed. This includes meeting with the customer Product Owner on an agreed schedule to discuss roadmap items.

Liaise with Developers and those at the customer to ensure the team is focused on the right activities. This includes meeting one-to-one with customer team members on an agreed schedule. This also includes attending any team meetings as required (e.g., stand-ups).

If necessary, perform day-to-day development tasks including development of agreed features, resolving defects, code reviews, documentation, liaising with other Developers, attending any meetings as required as well as internal and external communication related to the project.

If necessary, perform development level testing prior to release to QA and working with QA to resolve any defects prior to release.

Assist the customer team with the management of the application and responses to reviews and issues raised on the Google Play or Apple Marketplace.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent discipline) from a recognised tertiary institution. Equivalent experience will be considered, but not preferred.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Mobile Software Developer with exposure to both Android and iOS environments.

Leading and/or working in teams of at least 5 Developers.

Expertise in Java/Kotlin and Swift Programming language with the ability to architect, design and write complex solutions.

Understanding of JSON based REST API.

Exposure to front-end development and design patterns.

Strong Analytical, Design and Programming skills.

Agile development methodologies like Scrum.

Software version control (such as Git) and software deployment standards.

Experience in software quality concepts such documenting source code and software language specific code quality practices.

ATTRIBUTES:

Patience and helpfulness – You need to be patient with your customers, your technical team and management as they look to you for guidance. A significant part of your responsibility is

to answer questions, impart your knowledge and help where you see it necessary.

Hardworking and responsible – With promotion into more senior roles comes certain responsibilities. As the Technical Lead, you are the last technical line of defence on a project. It is your team and your project. You need to make sure that your team delivers quality and keeps to their timeframes. If you need to, you must roll up your sleeves and get projects over the line or assist your teams to do this. A Technical Lead is not the first person to go

home when there’s a crisis. A Technical Lead does not continue to miss their own deadlines

and deliver poor quality – they lead by example, and they set the tone for their team.

Confidence and a desire to grow – Leaders aren’t afraid to be embarrassed, they ask questions and they put themselves out there for their teams. They do what is necessary to deliver effectively. Leaders also show a desire to grow and don’t pass up opportunities to grow their skills, they do not believe they know it all.

COMMENTS:

