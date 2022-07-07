We have a role available for an Intermediate to Senior .Net Core Developer with .Net Core, Implementing AWS, Microservices and if the successful candidate has Financial Services experience that would be a bonus.
5 Years’ experience
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
We have a role available for an Intermediate to Senior .Net Core Developer with .Net Core, Implementing AWS, Microservices and if the successful candidate has Financial Services experience that would be a bonus.
5 Years’ experience
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- .Net Developer
- .Net Core
- Microservices
- Financial Services
- Implementing
- AWS