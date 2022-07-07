.Net Core Developer – Gauteng

Jul 7, 2022

We have a role available for an Intermediate to Senior .Net Core Developer with .Net Core, Implementing AWS, Microservices and if the successful candidate has Financial Services experience that would be a bonus.

5 Years’ experience
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:

  • .Net Developer
  • .Net Core
  • Microservices
  • Financial Services
  • Implementing
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position