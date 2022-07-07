.NET Developer at IT Network

Do you want to be a part of building the best enterprise development team in South Africa? Do you live and breathe software development and want to work with others who do the same? Come and join us and help us build awesome software, using awesome technology with awesome people.
.NET Developer x2 in two locations: Cape Town & Pretoria
Responsibilities
- You write understandable, testable code (with proven coverage) with an eye towards maintainability
- Help perform code reviews on all pull requests
- Actively invest time in learning better process, practices and techniques for the benefit of your career and the company
- Adhere to statistical code analysis recommendations
- Challenge yourself to keep growing as a developer and document / share your learnings
- Unit and functional test your code before you create a pull request
- Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice
- Have a working understanding on all technologies used within your team
Competencies
- Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards
- Ability to give input into innovative solutions
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
- Self-motivated and a self-starter
- Ability to work in a team environment
Minimum requirements:
- Love of all thing’s software development
- Good knowledge of the .NET platform, and C# or Angular
- Deep knowledge of .NET Core
- Excellent software design skills
- Experience with Agile process and technical practices
Advantageous but not required:
- Xamarin / [URL Removed] experience
- JavaScript framework experience (Angular, Vue, React)
- Azure/AWS experience
Desired Skills:
- Xamarin
- .NET Core
- C#
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma