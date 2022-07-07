.NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 7, 2022

IT Consulting / Contracting
12 Months Ongoing Contract

Minimum Requirements

  • 5 years Software development experience
  • Solid experience of C# Technology
  • .Net Core experience
  • Linux / API experience
  • Experience working on databases, PostgreSQL
  • MongoDB experience (advantageous)
  • A solid understanding of OOP principles
  • SOLID design principles
  • Design patterns experience
  • Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Advantageous:

  • Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD)
  • Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes
  • Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC

Technical Skills

  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Csharp
  • .NET CORE
  • .NET
  • ASP.NET
  • Linux
  • API
  • PostgreSQL
  • MongoDB
  • Entity Framework
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • IaC
  • Web application development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

