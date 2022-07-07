.NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

IT Consulting / Contracting
12 Months Ongoing Contract
Minimum Requirements
- 5 years Software development experience
- Solid experience of C# Technology
- .Net Core experience
- Linux / API experience
- Experience working on databases, PostgreSQL
- MongoDB experience (advantageous)
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
Advantageous:
- Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD)
- Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes
- Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC
Technical Skills
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Csharp
- .NET CORE
- .NET
- ASP.NET
- Linux
- API
- PostgreSQL
- MongoDB
- Entity Framework
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- AWS
- Azure
- IaC
- Web application development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development