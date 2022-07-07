A well-established company is recruiting for a
PHP DEVELOPER
SUNNINGHILL
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to be write PHP scripts and coding to create or modify software and applications according to the Client’s needs. Other tasks will also include troubleshooting any errors or issues relating to PHP programs and creating documentation for the same
What you will need?
- IT Degree
- 5 years PHP Developer experience
- Strong PHP coding and web-based application knowledge
- A good understanding of website integration and software creation
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
Desired Skills:
- php developer
- coding