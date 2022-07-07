Program Administrator at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Key responsibilities:
• Support the development of Programme planning documents, including Programme Charter and Programme Work plan
• Support mobilising the required resources to successfully deliver the Programme
• To assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory project & programme documentation
• To collate and manage project & programme information and reports to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of project status
• To liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle in order to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to projects & programmes
• To update and maintain the project/programme schedules, highlighting deviations in order to ensure that timelines are adhered to and allow for planning adjustments
• To maintain a project repository in order to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes
• To schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure that actions are followed up as per the minutes
• To record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs in order to allow management of project risks by the Programme manager
• To contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the Programme manager in order to ensure project continuity
• To maintain the financial spreadsheet in order to keep track of payments. This includes liaising with vendors and the department’s financial management section to ensure timely payment of invoices
• To coordinate strategic projects, initiatives and operational programmes in support of the delivery and smooth running of the department’s strategic objectives.
Knowledge, experience and personal competencies
Education and experience:
• A Diploma in Project Management or an equivalent qualification;
• A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a project & Programme administration environment; and
• A solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration.
Additional requirements are as follows:
• Analysing and Problem Solving
• Learning Focus
• Drive for Results
• Teamwork
• Proficiency in English Verbal and Written Communication
• Flexibility
• Service and Stakeholder Focus
• Quality assurance knowledge and skill
• Office administration knowledge and skill
• Administration reporting knowledge and skill
• Cost administration knowledge and skill
• Work in an unstructured environment that requires flexibility and adaptability and
• Work independently without constant supervision
Job related knowledge:
• Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill
• Quality assurance knowledge and skill
• Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
• Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
• Strategic project governance knowledge and skill
• Project compliance management knowledge and skill
• Project planning knowledge and skill
• Project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill
• Project benefits realisation knowledge and skill
• Project risk management knowledge and skill
• Project administration knowledge and skill
• Project information management knowledge and skill
• Project reporting knowledge and skill
• Project financial management knowledge and skill
• Knowledge of the Microsoft Office toolset – MS word, MS excel, MS Visio, MS Project
• Adequate technical knowledge to be able to use expert judgement to verify schedule activity
• Scaled agile, agile framework and agile ways of work
Job related skills & attributes
• Business acumen
• Teamwork, build strong relationships
• Facilitation
• Presentation
• Inter-personal
• Strong verbal and written communication
• Thought leadership
• Stakeholder management
• Risk management
• Use of architecture tools
• Research
• Integration (parallel processing)
• Analysis
• Problem solving
• Logical reasoning
• Services orientation
• Be able to successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions.
• Be able to take accurate minutes of meetings.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill
- Project administration knowledge and skill
- Project reporting knowledge and skill
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]