Program Administrator at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Key responsibilities:

• Support the development of Programme planning documents, including Programme Charter and Programme Work plan

• Support mobilising the required resources to successfully deliver the Programme

• To assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory project & programme documentation

• To collate and manage project & programme information and reports to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of project status

• To liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle in order to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to projects & programmes

• To update and maintain the project/programme schedules, highlighting deviations in order to ensure that timelines are adhered to and allow for planning adjustments

• To maintain a project repository in order to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes

• To schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure that actions are followed up as per the minutes

• To record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs in order to allow management of project risks by the Programme manager

• To contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the Programme manager in order to ensure project continuity

• To maintain the financial spreadsheet in order to keep track of payments. This includes liaising with vendors and the department’s financial management section to ensure timely payment of invoices

• To coordinate strategic projects, initiatives and operational programmes in support of the delivery and smooth running of the department’s strategic objectives.

Knowledge, experience and personal competencies

Education and experience:

• A Diploma in Project Management or an equivalent qualification;

• A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a project & Programme administration environment; and

• A solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration.

Additional requirements are as follows:

• Analysing and Problem Solving

• Learning Focus

• Drive for Results

• Teamwork

• Proficiency in English Verbal and Written Communication

• Flexibility

• Service and Stakeholder Focus

• Quality assurance knowledge and skill

• Office administration knowledge and skill

• Administration reporting knowledge and skill

• Cost administration knowledge and skill

• Work in an unstructured environment that requires flexibility and adaptability and

• Work independently without constant supervision

Job related knowledge:

• Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill

• Quality assurance knowledge and skill

• Continuous improvement knowledge and skill

• Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill

• Strategic project governance knowledge and skill

• Project compliance management knowledge and skill

• Project planning knowledge and skill

• Project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill

• Project benefits realisation knowledge and skill

• Project risk management knowledge and skill

• Project administration knowledge and skill

• Project information management knowledge and skill

• Project reporting knowledge and skill

• Project financial management knowledge and skill

• Knowledge of the Microsoft Office toolset – MS word, MS excel, MS Visio, MS Project

• Adequate technical knowledge to be able to use expert judgement to verify schedule activity

• Scaled agile, agile framework and agile ways of work

Job related skills & attributes

• Business acumen

• Teamwork, build strong relationships

• Facilitation

• Presentation

• Inter-personal

• Strong verbal and written communication

• Thought leadership

• Stakeholder management

• Risk management

• Use of architecture tools

• Research

• Integration (parallel processing)

• Analysis

• Problem solving

• Logical reasoning

• Services orientation

• Be able to successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions.

• Be able to take accurate minutes of meetings.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Quality assurance knowledge and skill

Project administration knowledge and skill

Project reporting knowledge and skill

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position