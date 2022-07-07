Rapid rise in LinkedIn search interest

LinkedIn.com attracted close to 1,5-billion unique global visitors in May 2022, compared to 1,3-billion visitors in November 2021.

In addition, the search interest for “LinkedIn” has increased by 172% in the last decade drawing hordes of users to the platform, according to StockApps.com analysis.

Edith Reads, financial analyst at StockApps, comments: “LinkedIn has become a staple for anyone who wants to build their brand. That reality is evident in the growing interest by professionals seeking to share skills and opportunities. In addition, its google search interest has grown to 79 from 29 just 10 years ago, underscoring the platform’s growing significance in connecting people.”

LinkedIn has emerged as one of the most important places for marketers to get their messages out there. Therefore, brands need to establish a presence on LinkedIn to reach their target audience and build trust with potential customers.

Of those who use LinkedIn frequently, 40% access it daily (that’s over 1-billion interactions per month).

But, despite how much time people spend on this platform, they only spend an average of 17 minutes a month using it.