SAP Authorisations Consultant

The SAP: Authorisation Consultant is responsible for the day-to-day activities associated with administering and controlling the user authorisation across all SAP landscapes. The role will manage all logs within the authorisation space and play a role in the design and implementation of new authorisations for the enterprise. This will include Fiori Authorisation as well. This role will encompass both technology and process aspects with a focus of owning change management and continuous improvement across the organisation

Desired Skills:

SAP GRC

Troubleshooting

QA system

SAP Solution Manager

– Support QA

UAT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Incident Management: Administration of authorisation calls via SAP Solution Manager or SAP GRC. Troubleshoot & resolve security issues and provide configuration fixes based on issues.

– Support access provisioning process to allow user access requests via SAP GRC.

– Resolution of SAP authorisation support calls within agreed SLAs.

– Day to day administration: creating new users, assigning access, unlocking users, assignment of position-based authorisations, troubleshooting SAP authorisation errors, etc.

– Running SAP access and GRC reports as required.

– Raising requests for changes on SAP Solution Manager.

– Responsible for role design and role testing in the QA system i.e. role build, drafting test scripts for UAT, creating new tester profiles, assigning access.

– Hosting of Workshops for Super user Role Usage and Management of Super users Understand the business requirements to perform the role engineering in line with industry best practice.

– Design, develop & configure security solutions to meet business requirements adhering to industry best practices.

– Collaborate with project teams to ensure that security solutions are integrated into SAP GRC.

– Support QA, UAT & other testing activities performed by different teams.

– Documentation and delivery of Custom Concepts for Compliant User & Role Administration.

– Create transition/deployment plans that includes step-by-step instructions to enable support teams post go-live.

– Identify and evaluate business & technology risks. Raise risk awareness & make recommendations to mitigate these risks.

– Propose security guidelines, access policies, disaster recovery plan, business continuity roadmap (work closely with information security consultants and internal auditors or risk management teams).

– Ability to innovate & learn new skills as required in supporting a continually changing technical environment.

– Ensure SAP note/ enhancement pack implementations (Functional & Security).

– Any other ad hoc duties as required by management.

– This position requires a strong customer service attitude, attention to detail and quality, the ability to multi-task, a team focus, strong interpersonal skills and adherence to firm IT standards and change management procedures.

Minimum Education/ Experience

– NQF level 6 certification or above.

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in global industry or IT environment.

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience with SAP with a focus on supporting and configuring SAP Access Control.

– Good understanding on concepts of Segregation of Duties (SoD).

Learn more/Apply for this position