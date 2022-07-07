SAP Specialist

The role of the SAP Analytics Delivery Manager is to engage with clients and lead a team of consultants on engagements that range from full scale deployments to application support on existing projects. The projects are focused on SAP BI/BW and 4HANA systems with functionality in SAP Analytics Cloud.
Requirements:
- 7-10 years experience, including leading a team
- Tertiary IT Qualification
- Tech (in order of importance)
- SAP BI/BW HANA , BW4HANA
- Analytics skills like SAP Analytics on Cloud, Analysis for office
- SAP BOBJ
- QlikView
- QlikSense
- Data Services
- ABAP
- Incident & CRs management (SLA management)
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- HANA
- SAP Implementation
- SAP ERP
- Ariba
- SAP Solutions
- Sap Bw
- SAP BOBJ
- Qlikview
- ABAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree