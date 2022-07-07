SAP Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The role of the SAP Analytics Delivery Manager is to engage with clients and lead a team of consultants on engagements that range from full scale deployments to application support on existing projects. The projects are focused on SAP BI/BW and 4HANA systems with functionality in SAP Analytics Cloud.

Requirements:

7-10 years experience, including leading a team

Tertiary IT Qualification

Tech (in order of importance)

SAP BI/BW HANA , BW4HANA

Analytics skills like SAP Analytics on Cloud, Analysis for office

SAP BOBJ

QlikView

QlikSense

Data Services

ABAP

Incident & CRs management (SLA management)

Desired Skills:

SAP

HANA

SAP Implementation

SAP ERP

Ariba

SAP Solutions

Sap Bw

SAP BOBJ

Qlikview

ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

