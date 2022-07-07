SAP Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 7, 2022

The role of the SAP Analytics Delivery Manager is to engage with clients and lead a team of consultants on engagements that range from full scale deployments to application support on existing projects. The projects are focused on SAP BI/BW and 4HANA systems with functionality in SAP Analytics Cloud.

Requirements:

  • 7-10 years experience, including leading a team
  • Tertiary IT Qualification
  • Tech (in order of importance)
  • SAP BI/BW HANA , BW4HANA
  • Analytics skills like SAP Analytics on Cloud, Analysis for office
  • SAP BOBJ
  • QlikView
  • QlikSense
  • Data Services
  • ABAP
  • Incident & CRs management (SLA management)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • HANA
  • SAP Implementation
  • SAP ERP
  • Ariba
  • SAP Solutions
  • Sap Bw
  • SAP BOBJ
  • Qlikview
  • ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

