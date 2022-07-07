Scrum Master

The role of the Scrum Master is to support the Scrum team as a team-based servant leader, who coaches, supports and leads the team in the Scrum framework & Agile philosophy, principles and practices

This role will consistently collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team & Organisation, protecting the team from outside interference, is a true leader and support the team in adapting Scrum and driving agility within the project and business.

Essential skills & experience:

– Certified Scrum Professional (CSM, PSM or similar recognised certification)

– Scrum Master experience (3+ years).

– AWS cloud native and/or serverless.

– Java SE8++ development (3+ years)

– Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)

– Strong technical proficiency & adeptness.

– Complex technical multiple systems integration experience.

– Java Tech Lead experience.

– Excellent people and observation skills.

– Excellent people and observation skills.

– Strong communicator & relationship

– Spring boot.

– JavaScript.

– Docker.

– React.

– GIT.

