Scrum Master

The role of the Scrum Master is to support the Scrum team as a team-based servant leader, who coaches, supports and leads the team in the Scrum framework & Agile philosophy, principles and practices.

This role will consistently collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team & Organisation, protecting the team from outside interference, is a true leader and support the team in adapting Scrum and driving agility within the project and business.

Essential skills & experience:

– Certified Scrum Professional (CSM, PSM or similar recognised certification)

– Scrum Master experience (2+ years).

– Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)

– Strong technical proficiency & adeptness.

– Complex technical multiple systems integration experience.

– Excellent people and observation skills.

– Strong communicator & relationship builder.

Desired skills & experience:

– JDE.

– Guidewire BillingCenter

