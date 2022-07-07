Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The role of the Scrum Master is to support the Scrum team as a team-based servant leader, who coaches, supports and leads the team in the Scrum framework & Agile philosophy, principles and practices
This role will consistently collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team & Organisation, protecting the team from outside interference, is a true leader and support the team in adapting Scrum and driving agility within the project and business.
Essential skills & experience:
– Certified Scrum Professional (CSM, PSM or similar recognised certification)
– Scrum Master experience (3+ years).
– AWS cloud native and/or serverless.
– Java SE8++ development (3+ years)
– Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)
– Strong technical proficiency & adeptness.
– Complex technical multiple systems integration experience.
– Java Tech Lead experience.
– Excellent people and observation skills.
– Strong communicator & relationship skills.
– Spring boot.
– JavaScript.
– Docker.
– React.
– GIT.
