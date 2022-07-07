Senior Automation Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently looking for a Senior Automation Engineer to join our Cape Town based client.
Must be well versed in the following skills:
- API & Web Service Testing (SOAP UI, Postman)
- Integration Platform Testing
- Web Based Application Testing
- Robot Framework (RPA), TestNG, Java Programming
- Proven records of building new automation frameworks in agile environment
Hybrid work model – Must be based in Cape Town and be willing to work from Bellville 3 days a week.
