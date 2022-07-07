Senior Automation Engineer

We are currently looking for a Senior Automation Engineer to join our Cape Town based client.

Must be well versed in the following skills:

API & Web Service Testing (SOAP UI, Postman)

Integration Platform Testing

Web Based Application Testing

Robot Framework (RPA), TestNG, Java Programming

Proven records of building new automation frameworks in agile environment

Hybrid work model – Must be based in Cape Town and be willing to work from Bellville 3 days a week.

Desired Skills:

API and Webservice Testing

SOAP UI

Postman

Application Testing

Robot Framework

Java Programming

Agile Environment

