Senior Automation Engineer

Jul 7, 2022

We are currently looking for a Senior Automation Engineer to join our Cape Town based client.
Must be well versed in the following skills:

  • API & Web Service Testing (SOAP UI, Postman)

  • Integration Platform Testing

  • Web Based Application Testing

  • Robot Framework (RPA), TestNG, Java Programming

  • Proven records of building new automation frameworks in agile environment

Hybrid work model – Must be based in Cape Town and be willing to work from Bellville 3 days a week.
Desired Skills:

  • API and Webservice Testing
  • SOAP UI
  • Postman
  • Application Testing
  • Robot Framework
  • Java Programming
  • Agile Environment

