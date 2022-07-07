Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Responsibilities :

Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language

Produce source code by applying the technical standards and referencing systems exposed

Consulting with the BA and Architect teams on technical issues encountered

Document logic and comments inside code

Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files

Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found

Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application

Coaching and team collaboration with other Developers to instill an understanding and application of the coding standards

Perform defect root cause analysis and conducting preliminary analysis

Mentor and guide the project team where required

Ensure quality system delivery

Guide solutions towards the proposed architecture

Ensuring alignment to business requirements

Interfacing to other teams where required

Technical Skills, Knowledge and Work experience:

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3 years IT qualification

Minimum 6 years’ experience in backend coding

Technical project experience (Java)

Solid knowledge on database structure, table design

Strong Knowledge in Microservices/API, Cloud Solutions and Experience in integrating public cloud into traditional hosting/delivery models with a specific focus on Azure

Knowledge of DevOps Methodologies and Tools, Incorporating Security Requirements

Experience in Health Insurance

ITIL services framework

Knowledgeable in Agile management tools, techniques and systems

Good experience working with cross functional teams

Exposure and knowledge of industry compliance standards and legislation

Education / Qualifications / Accreditations with Professional Body:

Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)

Matric with English and Mathematics

Experience in Back-end source code development

Java

Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)

Hibernate

Database knowledge and SQL skills, SAP HANA preferred

Camunda or similar

SOAP, REST, JSON

CI/CD

Maven/Gradle

Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)

Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, database structure design, technical change control

Experience in open source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology

Strong documentation skills in technical and architecture specifications

Advantageous:

Deployment: Docker and Kubernetes

Cloud Exposure: Azure

Support Tools: Jira, Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, GitHub, Nexus, Harbor

Desired Skills:

Azure

Docker

Kubernetes

Java

spring

hibernate

SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

