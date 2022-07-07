Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Responsibilities :
Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language
Produce source code by applying the technical standards and referencing systems exposed
Consulting with the BA and Architect teams on technical issues encountered
Document logic and comments inside code
Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files
Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found
Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application
Coaching and team collaboration with other Developers to instill an understanding and application of the coding standards
Perform defect root cause analysis and conducting preliminary analysis
Mentor and guide the project team where required
Ensure quality system delivery
Guide solutions towards the proposed architecture
Ensuring alignment to business requirements
Interfacing to other teams where required
Technical Skills, Knowledge and Work experience:
BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3 years IT qualification
Minimum 6 years’ experience in backend coding
Technical project experience (Java)
Solid knowledge on database structure, table design
Strong Knowledge in Microservices/API, Cloud Solutions and Experience in integrating public cloud into traditional hosting/delivery models with a specific focus on Azure
Knowledge of DevOps Methodologies and Tools, Incorporating Security Requirements
Experience in Health Insurance
ITIL services framework
Knowledgeable in Agile management tools, techniques and systems
Good experience working with cross functional teams
Exposure and knowledge of industry compliance standards and legislation
Education / Qualifications / Accreditations with Professional Body:
Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)
Matric with English and Mathematics
Experience in Back-end source code development
Java
Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)
Hibernate
Database knowledge and SQL skills, SAP HANA preferred
Camunda or similar
SOAP, REST, JSON
CI/CD
Maven/Gradle
Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, database structure design, technical change control
Experience in open source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology
Strong documentation skills in technical and architecture specifications
Advantageous:
Deployment: Docker and Kubernetes
Cloud Exposure: Azure
Support Tools: Jira, Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket, GitHub, Nexus, Harbor
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Java
- spring
- hibernate
- SQL
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]