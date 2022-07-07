Senior .NET Developer at IT Network – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Senior .Net Developer

Do you want to be a part of building the best enterprise development team in South Africa? Do you live and breathe software development and want to work with others who do the same? Come and join us a and help us build awesome software, using awesome technology with awesome people

Responsibilities

Design, Develop, Implement and Support web and windows-based applications

Qualifications

Minimum 7 years or more experience in software development

Love of all thing’s software development

Good knowledge of the .NET platform, and C# or Angular

Deep knowledge of .NET Core

Excellent software design skills

Experience with Agile process and technical practices

Automated testing experience

Additional Information

Advantageous

Xamarin / native mobile experience JS framework experience (Angular, Flux, React)

F# experience

Azure/AWS experience

Competencies

Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards

Ability to give input into innovative solutions

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Self-motivated and a self-starter

Ability to work in a team environment

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

C#

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

