Senior Oracle & SQL DBA/Database Administrator (contract-hybrid) TB at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- 1 year contract
- Start as soon as possible
- Office is located in Rosebank
- Recruiting a Senior DBA with 10 years minimum of experience with SQL & Oracle databases.
- South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply
- Hybrid model – 2x days office and 3x days home
- E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
Main job functions:
- Responsible for ensuring all databases are appropriately included in the design.
- Organize systems to store and secure a variety of data, such as financial information and customer shipping records.
- Ensure the data is available to authorized users only and separated appropriately.
General job functions:
- Install, administer and maintain database servers, control access permissions, administer complex databases, and ensure optimal performance and ensure database recoverability in the event of a disaster.
- Design, evaluate and recommend best practices for database models and architecture.
- Database migrations, and administration on multiple platforms.
- Knowledge of high availability solutions and in-depth technical knowledge of database solutions and architecture.
- Advanced troubleshooting skills on interdependencies and databases.
- In-depth technical knowledge of integration of database solutions and interfaces with applications, web services, middleware, storage, operating systems, forms, networking, and data.
- An in-depth understanding of data analytics, information security applications, operating systems (Windows and Linux), middleware and web services.
- Ability to recover IT Systems during a disaster recovery testing or real scenario and knowledge of backup and restore procedures, methods and policies.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma/certifications.
- Oracle/SQL DBA certifications preferred.
- Senior DBA with 10 years minimum of experience with SQL & Oracle databases
- SQL [Phone Number Removed];
- Reporting Services, Integration Services, All forms of SQL Replication.
- Transact-SQL and Replication (Merge and Transactional).
- Oracle 9i/10g/11g/12c
- Skilled in Unix, Linux OS, Windows, IT Network and Operating Systems.
- Unix and PL/SQL scripting knowledge advantageous.