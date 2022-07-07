Senior Oracle & SQL DBA/Database Administrator (contract-hybrid) TB at Mediro ICT

Jul 7, 2022

  • 1 year contract
  • Start as soon as possible
  • Office is located in Rosebank
  • Recruiting a Senior DBA with 10 years minimum of experience with SQL & Oracle databases.
  • South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply
  • Hybrid model – 2x days office and 3x days home
  E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Main job functions:

  • Responsible for ensuring all databases are appropriately included in the design.
  • Organize systems to store and secure a variety of data, such as financial information and customer shipping records.
  • Ensure the data is available to authorized users only and separated appropriately.

General job functions:

  • Install, administer and maintain database servers, control access permissions, administer complex databases, and ensure optimal performance and ensure database recoverability in the event of a disaster.
  • Design, evaluate and recommend best practices for database models and architecture.
  • Database migrations, and administration on multiple platforms.
  • Knowledge of high availability solutions and in-depth technical knowledge of database solutions and architecture.
  • Advanced troubleshooting skills on interdependencies and databases.
  • In-depth technical knowledge of integration of database solutions and interfaces with applications, web services, middleware, storage, operating systems, forms, networking, and data.
  • An in-depth understanding of data analytics, information security applications, operating systems (Windows and Linux), middleware and web services.
  • Ability to recover IT Systems during a disaster recovery testing or real scenario and knowledge of backup and restore procedures, methods and policies.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma/certifications.
  • Oracle/SQL DBA certifications preferred.
  • Senior DBA with 10 years minimum of experience with SQL & Oracle databases
  • SQL [Phone Number Removed];
  • Reporting Services, Integration Services, All forms of SQL Replication.
  • Transact-SQL and Replication (Merge and Transactional).
  • Oracle 9i/10g/11g/12c
  • Skilled in Unix, Linux OS, Windows, IT Network and Operating Systems.
  • Unix and PL/SQL scripting knowledge advantageous.

