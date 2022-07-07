Senior Project Manager

The role will look after one big project stream or multiple projects within the programme. You will be responsible to ensure that their allocated project stream/s delivers to the agreed timelines, quality, and budget. Will enable effective decision making through effective project reporting, risk and escalation management.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Agile

project governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

South Africa’s financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position