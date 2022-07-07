An opportunity has arisen for a Senior Software Developer within the IT industry, with a client based in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha.
Roles and responsibilities:
– Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions on time and within budget
– Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
– Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
– Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Requirements:
– Proven track record with 5+ years of experience preferred
– BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred
– Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred
Development:
o Web, Windows & Mobile Development
o .NET Framework and Core
o ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
o HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
o jQuery, Angular and React
o ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
o Web Services (REST & SOAP)
Databases:
o SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; Database Design
o Database Administration
Applications:
o Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Internet Information Services (IIS)
o Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
o Git source control Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
– Development:
o SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online
o Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
o Workflow Development
o Nintex or K2
o Office 365 Development
o Azure Development
Desired Skills:
- IT
- software
- developing