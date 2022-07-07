Senior Support Developer

We are looking for a Senior Support Developer with 5 – 8 years working experience.

Must have extensive experience with the following technologies: VB.Net, C#, LLBGen, and SQL.

Hybrid work model – location preference is Port Elizabeth but open to remote workers.

Desired Skills:

C#

LLBGen

SQL

VB.NET

