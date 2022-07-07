Software Development Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

As Software Development Team Lead you will be playing a key role in the development, testing, installation, documentation and maintenance of the software systems for a household name ISP. You will be responsible for leading and mentoring a small team in the production of quality products from specifications given. Success in the role is related to improvements to the systems and ideas that are generated by you and the team. This is a cloud based, micro service, Agile, and DevOps environment.
Requirements:
- University degree in Computer Science or similar
- 6+ Years of software development experience
- 3+ Years’ experience in our tech stack
- HTML5, CSS3
- JavaScript/ES6/TypeScript, SQL
- [URL Removed] Node.js, Bootstrap
- Vue Frameworks, NuxtJS preferable
- Azure
- Docker
- Serverless functions
- SOLID principles
- Git
- CI/CD tooling
- REST API’s
- Web security
- WASP, Secure by Design
- OAuth2 and OIDC
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- DevOps
- Azure
- HTML
- Javascript
- Vue
- Nuxt
- Docker
- WASP
- API
- OAuth2
- Node
- SOLID
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree