Software Development Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

As Software Development Team Lead you will be playing a key role in the development, testing, installation, documentation and maintenance of the software systems for a household name ISP. You will be responsible for leading and mentoring a small team in the production of quality products from specifications given. Success in the role is related to improvements to the systems and ideas that are generated by you and the team. This is a cloud based, micro service, Agile, and DevOps environment.

Requirements:

University degree in Computer Science or similar

6+ Years of software development experience

3+ Years’ experience in our tech stack

HTML5, CSS3

JavaScript/ES6/TypeScript, SQL

[URL Removed] Node.js, Bootstrap

Vue Frameworks, NuxtJS preferable

Azure

Docker

Serverless functions

SOLID principles

Git

CI/CD tooling

REST API’s

Web security

WASP, Secure by Design

OAuth2 and OIDC

Desired Skills:

Agile

DevOps

Azure

HTML

Javascript

Vue

Nuxt

Docker

WASP

API

OAuth2

Node

SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

