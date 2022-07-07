Software Engineer Ref 21831

An Artificial Intelligence company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Software Developer.

Responsibilities:

Understand the purpose, customer needs, and constraints of products and solutions.

Design, develop and maintain databases, system APIs, system integrations, machine

learning pipelines and web user interfaces.

Analyse system usage patterns, and data flows to detect and remediate issues, performance, and security problems.

Scale algorithms designed by data scientists for deployment in high performance

environments.

Develop, and maintain continuous integration pipelines to deploy the systems.

Qualifications and Criteria:

The ideal candidate will possess the following qualifications and criteria:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in quantitative field (Computer Science

Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering, etc.).

At least 1 (or 3 or 5 depending on level) year experience working with programming

(C++, Go, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript prefered)

Skills:

Understanding of optimisation, predictive modeling, machine-learning, clustering and

classification techniques, and algorithms.

Fluency in a programming language (e.g. C++, Go, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript).

Docker and Linux knowledge is an advantage.

Experience using Git.

Knowledge of continuous integration (e.g. Gitlab/Github).

Basic familiarity with relational databases, preferably PostgreSQL.

Strong grounding in applied mathematics.

A firm understanding of and experience with the engineering approach.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position