Software Project Manager at Outside Capital – Western Cape Cape Town International Airport

As the Specialist Project Manager you will ensure projects are planned, required resources are allocated, project delivery risks are identified mitigated (covered), and the assigned projects are delivered within budget, according to client expectations, and within the set time frames by following the Agile Methodology. This is achieved by consistent and appropriate communication of the project progress between all participants. The role is in the consulting space where you will work with data scientists, developers and consultants developing data analytics products and solutions that derive answers, predictions and recommended actions from large and complex data sets, with clients based in over 20 countries including Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The role will also require periodic travel to clients in Africa and the Middle East.
Key Responsibilities
- Resource management and evaluation
- bottom-up or top-down approach approach to compile budgets for projects
- Client start up meetings with regular update sessions on actual vs agreed timelines and milestones
- Project risk management and communication
- Employee management to ensure optimal delivery
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups within Product Development team, and the resolution of conflicts and obstacles
- Backlog planning and grooming alongside Product Owners to manage product backlogs and new requests
- Drive adherence to SDLC principles
Experience & requirements
- Scrum Master exposure
- 5 years project management experience
- Project management specific certification
- Credit Risk Industry / Financial services / Software Services Knowledge
- Proven experience with Microsoft Project
- Experience within Product Life Cycle and Product Development Cycle
- Practical software development experience would be considered hugely advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Software Development
- Credit Risk
- Marketing
- Analytics
- PMP
- SDLC
- Agile
- Product Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute