Software Project Manager at Outside Capital

As the Specialist Project Manager you will ensure projects are planned, required resources are allocated, project delivery risks are identified mitigated (covered), and the assigned projects are delivered within budget, according to client expectations, and within the set time frames by following the Agile Methodology. This is achieved by consistent and appropriate communication of the project progress between all participants. The role is in the consulting space where you will work with data scientists, developers and consultants developing data analytics products and solutions that derive answers, predictions and recommended actions from large and complex data sets, with clients based in over 20 countries including Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The role will also require periodic travel to clients in Africa and the Middle East.

Key Responsibilities

Resource management and evaluation

bottom-up or top-down approach approach to compile budgets for projects

Client start up meetings with regular update sessions on actual vs agreed timelines and milestones

Project risk management and communication

Employee management to ensure optimal delivery

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups within Product Development team, and the resolution of conflicts and obstacles

Backlog planning and grooming alongside Product Owners to manage product backlogs and new requests

Drive adherence to SDLC principles

Experience & requirements

Scrum Master exposure

5 years project management experience

Project management specific certification

Credit Risk Industry / Financial services / Software Services Knowledge

Proven experience with Microsoft Project

Experience within Product Life Cycle and Product Development Cycle

Practical software development experience would be considered hugely advantageous

&

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Software Development

Credit Risk

Marketing

Analytics

PMP

SDLC

Agile

Product Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

Learn more/Apply for this position