Solutions Architect

Looking for a Solutions Architect To develop, design and maintain the solution architectures for specific business functional/technical areas. To participate in the definition of the higher-level functional and non-functional requirements, analyse technical trade-offs, determine the major components and subsystems, and define the interfaces and collaborations between them, safeguarding the strategic alignment of technology architecture with the agreed business outcomes.

8 years experience

Experience in multiple IT disciples e.g. Dev Hardware, analysis, design, service management, architecture

Good understanding of Agile working practices and LEAN and SCRUM proficiency and working collaboratively across

teams. Experience gained in the management of platforms and operating systems

teams. Experience gained in the management of platforms and operating systems Experience in designing innovative solutions within technology businesses such as Authentication Systems, System, Platform, and Account Migrations, Enterprise

Solution Architecture (ESA), Business Architecture, Information Architecture, Application Architecture or

Technology Architecture with a balanced mix of skills

covering technologies and industry knowledge

Desired Skills:

Develop

Design

Solutions Architect

