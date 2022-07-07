SQL Database Administrator (Cloud and On Prem) at IT Network

SQL Database Administrator (Cloud and On Prem)

Adversaries are working around the clock to beat defences, compromise networks and cause harm. To stay ahead of the threat, we are looking for an inspired, creative and dedicated person who is passionate about identifying potential security threats and collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to implement counter measures to aid prevention, detection and response

Job Responsibilities:

Manage the performance of SQL databases hosted both on-premises and in Azure (IaaS / PaaS) for actively developed application and warehouse processes.

Proactively identify and tune poorly performing queries to improve overall server health

Responsible for performing data loads & extracts, refreshing lower environments, and replicating data between server

Configure and maintain databases servers and processes:

Patch management of RDBMS

Administer SQL always on clusters

Disaster recovery planning

ETL Tools Administration (Synapse, Airflow)

Administration of the Report / Analytics Environment (SSRS, SSAS, PowerBI)

Online SAAS (Google, Azure, AWS)

Competencies

The successful individual would need to demonstrate the below listed competencies at an advanced level:

Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships

Problem-solving with strong decision-making mind-set

Takes initiative and works under own direction

Upholds ethics and values and demonstrates high levels of integrity

Methodically plans and organises tasks and projects

Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail

Adapts and responds positively to change

The ability to multitask and handle stress

Development and testing support

Performance analysis and tuning

Diagnosing performance problems

Optimisation of SQL queries

Creating indexes for improved performance

Capacity planning for continued data growth

Willingness to perform tasks not directly related to job function to ensure timely and cost-effective completion of the project

Proven ability to assist team with investigation, analysis, design, and delivery of solutions

Ability to ensure delivery across multiple projects simultaneously

Strong analytical and problem identification skills

Ability to provide input into technical architecture decisions

Ability to identify shortcoming and improve on current processes and standards

Willingness to travel

Willingness to work after hours and fulfil possible standby requirements

Personality

Good interpersonal skills including strong verbal and written communication

Attention to detail

Ability to cope under pressure

Must be proactive

Ability to prioritise multiple tasks and deadlines

Ambitious, delivery focused, and deadline driven

Team Player who can work alone when required

Ability to work well with different personalities

Sound analytical and technical skills

Delivery focused individual who takes ownership of tasks assigned

Qualifications

Must have Solid Technical knowledge and working experience with:

Minimum 5 years SQL Server database administration experience

Minimum 3 year working experience with SQL 2012 – 2019

Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, Synapse and similar services in

Minimum 2 year working experience with Cloud based SaaS (Azure, Google or AWS)

All forms of SQL Replication

Always on Availability Grou

Desired Skills:

SQL 2012-2019

SQL Server

Cloud based SaaS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position