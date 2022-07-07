Technical Project Manager

Jul 7, 2022

The Role: We are searching for a TechnicalProject Manager to join our team in Johannesburg

As a Technical Project Manager you will oversee all aspects of the projects, set deadlines, assign responsibilities, monitor and summarize the progress of all projects.

.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • Soft Skills
  • Project Management qualification

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Project Management certification
  • ITIL V4

Experience Required:

  • Proven technical project experience 3 years.
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Costing with Profit and Loss control.
  • Data reticulation experience 5 years.
  • Vendor management 5 years.
  • Internal incident management system (IOWA, IMS) 5 years
  • Deployment of large-scale reticulation and renewal/refresh projects 5 years

Project experience

  • Proven working experience in project management environment
  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
  • Developing and Tracking Budgets and project costing
  • Extensive experience in Process Improvement and Performance Management

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Respond to service requests (IMACD) provide quotations to clients internal and external.
  • Engage with solution experts for input to solutions for design and deployment.
  • Coordinate resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of service requests.
  • Ensure that all requests are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.
  • Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation for deployment.
  • Develop a detailed project schedule to monitor and track progress.
  • Frequent reporting to customer/stakeholder on progress.
  • Report and escalate to management as needed.
  • Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

