Technical Project Manager

The Role: We are searching for a TechnicalProject Manager to join our team in Johannesburg

As a Technical Project Manager you will oversee all aspects of the projects, set deadlines, assign responsibilities, monitor and summarize the progress of all projects.

.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Soft Skills

Project Management qualification

Preferred Qualifications:

Project Management certification

ITIL V4

Experience Required:

Proven technical project experience 3 years.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Costing with Profit and Loss control.

Data reticulation experience 5 years.

Vendor management 5 years.

Internal incident management system (IOWA, IMS) 5 years

Deployment of large-scale reticulation and renewal/refresh projects 5 years

Project experience

Proven working experience in project management environment

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Developing and Tracking Budgets and project costing

Extensive experience in Process Improvement and Performance Management

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Respond to service requests (IMACD) provide quotations to clients internal and external.

Engage with solution experts for input to solutions for design and deployment.

Coordinate resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of service requests.

Ensure that all requests are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation for deployment.

Develop a detailed project schedule to monitor and track progress.

Frequent reporting to customer/stakeholder on progress.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Personality and Attributes:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position