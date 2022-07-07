Technical Project Manager – Gauteng

The Role: We are searching for a TechnicalProject Manager to join our team in Johannesburg
As a Technical Project Manager you will oversee all aspects of the projects, set deadlines, assign responsibilities, monitor and summarize the progress of all projects.
.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Soft Skills
- Project Management qualification
Preferred Qualifications:
- Project Management certification
- ITIL V4
Experience Required:
- Proven technical project experience 3 years.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Costing with Profit and Loss control.
- Data reticulation experience 5 years.
- Vendor management 5 years.
- Internal incident management system (IOWA, IMS) 5 years
- Deployment of large-scale reticulation and renewal/refresh projects 5 years
Project experience
- Proven working experience in project management environment
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Developing and Tracking Budgets and project costing
- Extensive experience in Process Improvement and Performance Management
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Respond to service requests (IMACD) provide quotations to clients internal and external.
- Engage with solution experts for input to solutions for design and deployment.
- Coordinate resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of service requests.
- Ensure that all requests are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.
- Ensure resource availability and allocation for deployment.
- Develop a detailed project schedule to monitor and track progress.
- Frequent reporting to customer/stakeholder on progress.
- Report and escalate to management as needed.
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.
Personality and Attributes:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills