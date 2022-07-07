Test Analyst – Gauteng

We have an exciting opportunity for a Test Analyst with Manual Testing, Web and mobile App Testing, API integration and SQL experience.

Minimum 4 year’s experience

Location preference – Cape Town

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

API

Integration

SQL

Mobilr Testing

Web Testing

