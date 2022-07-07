Test Analyst – Gauteng

We have an exciting opportunity for a Test Analyst with Manual Testing, Web and mobile App Testing, API integration and SQL experience.
Minimum 4 year’s experience
Location preference – Cape Town
Hybrid work model
We have an exciting opportunity for a Test Analyst with Manual Testing, Web and mobile App Testing, API integration and SQL experience.
Minimum 4 year’s experience
Location preference – Cape Town
Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Manual Testing
- API
- Integration
- SQL
- Mobilr Testing
- Web Testing