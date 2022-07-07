Test Automation Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is looking for a Test Automation Engineer to join our Product & Tech Team in building great tools
for the travel tech industry. Their technology stack is built on Azure, React, SQL Server, RavenDB, IIS 7.5, ASP.NET Core, C#, jQuery and SCSS. Their development approach emphasizes feature ownership and deep involvement by their Product Team (including testers) in the planning, design and specification process.
Requirements:
? Co-creating and performing both manual and automated testing strategies
? Working closely with testers and the wider Product & Development Team to ensure our products are valuable, functional and scalable
? Developing automation test frameworks and plans as part of the overall product DevOps pipeline
? Researching, developing and continuously improving test automation toolchains
? Designing, develop & maintain end-to-end automated test scripts
? Debugging scripts and identifying system flaws
? Putting software builds at various stages of completion through variety tests to ensure software is performant, secure and functional.
? Documenting, test results and the steps to reproduce, to assist the Development Team with defect and root cause analysis.
? Finding opportunities to increase test coverage of core systems
? Developing software test specifications, test reports and validation protocols for unit, integration and performance testing.
? Analyzing test results and making suggestions for automation improvements
? Generating documentation on tools and processes to create visibility and knowledge sharing
? Continually staying updated with new technology
? Your 4 years of software testing experience in a similar role
? Your experience in automation testing using Selenium
? Knowledge of Travel industry stakeholders and their business
? Your relevant ICT Software Testing and/or ISTQB Certified Tester qualification
? Your working knowledge in designing automation frameworks
? Your working experience in MS SQL
? Your ability to test across all browsers and devices
? Your understanding and ability to use Automated Software testing tools such as Katalon, Cucumber