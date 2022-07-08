All the winners of the 2022 Applications Olympiad

The national winners of the 2022 South African Applications Olympiad were announced at a ceremony at Hoërskool Waterkloof in Pretoria last week.

The Applications Olympiad is part of the South African Computer Olympiad, an initiative of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) and one of the oldest and biggest events of its kind in the world.

First launched in 1984, the Computer Olympiad aims to identify, encourage and reward computer aptitude, promote and encourage computer studies and create an awareness of career opportunities in ICT. Over 50 000 participants take part in the Olympiad programmes annually.

Staged in May and June, the Applications Olympiad is a challenge for those who take CAT or the ICDL or are otherwise computer literate. Participants must solve a number of problems using a Microsoft Office package and the data provided. They may use the application of their choice, such as the Word Processor, Spreadsheet, Database and Presentation Tool.

The first two rounds of the Applications Olympiad were written at local schools in the second term, with the final round taking place in Pretoria.

The top 7% of all participants after the second round achieve gold certificates. Silver certificates are awarded to the next 14% of all participants and bronze certificates to the next 29% of all participants.

Only thirteen students reached the final round, vying for the one gold, two silver and three bronze medals on offer.

The 2022 winners are:

Gold medal – Ruan Schoeman, Grade 10, Midrand Homeschool, Gauteng.

Silver medals – Thomas Kabalin, Grade 11 at Cannons Creek Independent School, Western Cape; Elgar Schoeman, Grade 12 at Hoërskool Randburg, Gauteng.

Bronze medals – Luke Andrews, Grade 12 at Cornwall Hill College, Gauteng; Tristan Illgner, Grade 12 at Grey High School, Eastern Cape; Keyur Premjeeth, Grade 11 at Crawford International Lonehill, Gauteng

The runners-up, in alphabetical order of surname, are: Dorian Ellis, Grade 12 at Stellenberg High School, Western Cape; Hannah Hansa, Grade 12 at Durban Girls’ College, KwaZulu-Natal; Winston Meyer, Grade 12 at Bryanston High School, Gauteng; Tokollo Morake, Grade 12 at Mmabatho High School, North West; Tyreke Naidoo, Grade 12 at York High School, Western Cape; Kiya Singh, Grade 9 at Star College Durban, KwaZulu-Natal; and Inge Venter, Grade 9 at Hoërskool Waterkloof, Gauteng.

IITPSA president and chairman of the board Admire Gwanzura congratulated the winners, noting that ICT skills and aptitude paved the way for potentially rewarding careers in the ICT sector. “There are still significant skills shortfalls in the sector, so there are many opportunities for young people who choose to study ICT and work in the sector,” he adds.

He encourages youths to consider ICT careers and to take advantage of the IITPSA’s free student membership, to learn more about the various ICT fields and network with established ICT professionals.

To join the IITPSA as a student member, go to https://www.iitpsa.org.za/join-the-iitpsa-in-easy-steps/