Applications Technical Specialist

Jul 8, 2022

To support, maintain and enhance the Department’s applications to ensure systems availability, health and optimal performance
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Support the department applications by monitoring the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management, systems availability and optimal performance.

  • Maintain the department applications by applying corrective measures (e.g., patches, upgrades and bug fixes).

  • Proactively monitor all application upgrades, new releases and product replacements which would affect the assigned application.

  • Configure the application infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and install new features to enable new functionality.

  • Investigate and resolve medium- to high-complexity technical issues by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders on allocated applications.

  • Provide reporting and recommendations on solution performance and system availability to senior management and relevant stakeholders.

  • Proactively manage business and stakeholder relationships with regard to application support.


JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Information Management/ Information Technology or an equivalent qualification; and

  • Six to eight years’ experience in supporting, maintaining and enhancing the business intelligence and collaborations environments;

  • Oracle WebLogic application experience; and

  • other essential experience (specific to BI applications such as Oracle, SAS, Power BI, Tableau, Informatica, Teradata, AWS, Azure, etc.) in:

  • Application installation and configuration;

  • Application upgrades and migrations;

  • Application patching and maintenance procedures;

  • Application administration;

  • Application security administration;

  • Troubling shooting application performance issues;

  • Disaster recovery, business continuity and managing backups;

  • Automating batch processes by creating scripts;

  • Deploying required packages on various BI applications; and – incident and problem management and resolution.

The following will be an added advantage

  • SAS (in full) configuration manager;

  • SAS management console;

  • Power BI administration;

  • Informatica administrator/ management console;

  • Teradata IntelliCloud; or

  • Microsoft Azure/ Amazon Web Services (AWS) administrator.

Desired Skills:

  • • Conceptual thinking
  • Communication skills
  • • Planning and organising skills

Learn more/Apply for this position